STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Several students from various Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Central Region have been involved in a bus accident on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region of Ghana.
The STC bus, with registration number GT-1079-20, was carrying the students from Kasoa to Cape Coast when it collided with a tipper truck from Winneba, causing it to somersault at the Gomoa Buduatta junction.
The accident occurred on Monday morning, and although some of the students have been rescued, others are still trapped in the mangled bus.
Emergency services, including personnel from the Ghana National Service, are at the scene to rescue the remaining trapped students.
Details regarding the exact number of students and the extent of injuries sustained are yet to be confirmed, but reports indicate that the students were injured and have been rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.
Adomonline