STRANEK petitions Special Prosecutor to probe $12m Oslo chancery deal

Policy think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the $12m Oslo chancery deal.
STRANEK in a statement said, "they wish to draw to your (Special Prosecutor) attention attempted purchase of a property in Oslo Norway by the Government of Ghana to serve as a chancery for Ghana’s Embassy."
According to STRANEK, "Since the Africawatch newspaper, the Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen and a legislator, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa raised a red alert on some malfeasance regarding the purchase of the property, there has been no attempt by any investigative body or even an independent inquiry to look into the issue."
"Since our long wait for an independent inquiry has proven to be an exercise in futility, we write to petition your office to look into the attempted purchase of a $12 million property in Norway specifically located at No. 3 Sigyns Gate, 0260 Oslo opposite the Frogner Park in Oslo which was set to be used as Ghana’s Embassy. Our worry centres around the blatant denial by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that the Government of Ghana had not made any commitment to the purchase of the aforementioned property even when the Norwegian artisans (workers) in the No.3 Sigyns Gate Building, 0260 Oslo in a video allegedly admitted the building was being renovated for use as Embassy under the request and directive of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. This is a cause to worry, hence another reason for our petition," the statement added.
Full statement below :
PETITION TO INVESTIGATE THE OSLO CHANCERY DEAL
We wish to draw to your attention to the attempted purchase of a property in Oslo Norway by the Government of Ghana to serve as a chancery for Ghana’s Embassy.
Since the Africawatch newspaper, the Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen and a legislator, Hon. Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa raised a red alert on some malfeasance regarding the purchase of the property, there has been no attempt by any investigative body or even an independent inquiry to look into the issue.
Since our long wait for an independent inquiry has proven to be an exercise in futility, we write to petition your office to look into the attempted purchase of a $12 million property in Norway specifically located at No. 3 Sigyns Gate, 0260 Oslo opposite the Frogner Park in Oslo which was set to be used as Ghana’s Embassy. Our worry centres around the blatant denial by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration that the Government of Ghana had not made any commitment to the purchase of the aforementioned property even when the Norwegian artisans (workers) in the No.3 Sigyns Gate Building, 0260 Oslo in a video allegedly admitted the building was being renovated for use as Embassy under the request and directive of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. This is a cause to worry, hence another reason for our petition.
It is our candid view that there is some element of corruption inherent in the attempted purchase and for that matter the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) gives us the duty to petition your office on matters that involve or may involve corruption and corruption-related offences.
We kindly hope to have a conclusive outcome on this petition.
Yours faithfully,
Nii Tettey Tetteh
Executive Director
+233 559 042 914
READ ALSO :