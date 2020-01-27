Students loan beneficiaries threaten to hit the streets over delayed loans

A group calling itself Aggrieved Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) Beneficiaries has threatened to hit the streets if management of the fund fails to disburse student loans to beneficiaries at the various tertiary institutions across the country.
The group in a press statement lamented the delay in the disbursement of funds to students.
The statement also added that many beneficiaries of the SLTF were turned away from writing exams last semester because they could not meet their financial obligations to their various universities.
The group in a statement released today and signed by the convener of the group, Adjei Boakye asked for the immediate release of the students’ loan funds of the previous semester and the ensuing one.
“We are sick and tired of the flimsy excuses from the management of this Trust Fund. We promise them, we will hit the street and exhibit our displeasure to the authorities if the necessary actions are not taken. As an association, we are giving the management of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), one-week ultimatum to do the needful (disburse the money),” the group said.
“Some students have deferred their course, and some too were prevented to take part in the End of Semester Exams. We the aggrieved beneficiaries of this fund can’t afford ending our tertiary education at level 200 and 300. The kind of challenges in which we are going through is gradually putting us off from the educational ladder,” the statement added.
Below is the full statement
AGGRIEVED STUDENT LOAN BENEFICIARIES
Press Release.
Date: 27th January 2020.
Our Ref:
Your Ref:
STUDENT LOAN TRUST FUND HAS FAILED TERTIARY STUDENTS IN GHANA.
The etymology of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) was that, it was established in December 2005 under the trustee incorporation Act 1962 and Act 820 with the main focus and objective of providing financial support and resources for the sound management of the trust for the benefit of students and to help promote and facilitate the national ideals enshrined in the article 28 and 38 of the 1992 constitution.
Pursuant to Article 28 clause 4 and Article 38 clause 1, we think the establishment of this trust fund is not out of order and indeed it’s a good cause in the right direction. The recent delay in disbursement of funds from the outfit of SLTF is gradually deepening alot of wounds, breaking legs and hearts of vulnerable tertiary students across the country.
We don’t think, this fund was created to stage this agenda. The broad picture in which this Trust Fund is creating, looks uninspiring and scary but we can not tolerate it any more as Students. A lot of Students, across the length and breadth of this country who are beneficiaries of this Fund are very very disappointed to the extent that, a lot feel hopeless.
It is indisputable fact that, some students have deferred thier course, and some too were prevented to take part in the end of semester exams. We the aggrieved beneficiaries of this fund can’t afford ending our tertiary education at level 200 and 300.
The kind of challenges in which we are going through is gradually putting us off from the educational ladder. We can’t wait any more, the time has come,.the hour is now, and this is the exact minute for us to fight for our constitutional right. We are sick and tired of the flimsy excuses from the management of this Trust Fund.
We promise them, we will hit the street and exhibit our displeasure to the authorities if the necessary actions are not taken. As association, we are giving the management of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), one-week ultimatum to do the needful (disburse the money). We will take this opportunity to appeal to the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, and the Minister of Education to step in immediately and solve this issue once and for all. We will also urge the Ministry of Finance to do the needful in the coming days because some tertiary students in Ghana are going through hell.
Thank You.
Signed Adjei Boakye.
Convener
(0552905813)
Adjei Shadrack
Head of Communication. (0543281743)
Simon Awotumyeigi. Head of Operations. (0241666586)
Hamza Umar. NUGS President UDS – Wa campus. (0243851815)