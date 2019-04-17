Suspect in Ahmed Suale’s murder granted bail

Abdul Rashid Meizongo, a suspect in the murder of Ahmed Suale, a staff of Tiger Eye PI, has been granted bail by the Police.
The lawyer for the suspect, Seidu Nasigri, had argued that his client was wrongly arrested and that he had not committed any crime. The Accra Regional Police Command arrested the suspect, but his family subsequently protested his arrest insisting he is innocent.
The Acting Accra Regional Police Commander DCOP Boadu Peprah, however, insisted that there was information linking the suspect to the offence.
It is, however, unclear whether he has been charged or not. Ahmed Saule was shot by some unknown assailants some weeks ago at Madina in Accra.
The Police administration earlier indicated that it has interrogated 13 suspects in connection with the murder of the journalist.
The Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said one key suspect is currently being held on remand in police custody.
She, however, did not give details on who the suspect was.
The CID boss revealed that other suspects including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas have all been interrogated over the murder.
Police pick wrong suspect in Ahmed Suale's Murder
The announcement of the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Ahmed Suale by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has suffered a setback, as the law enforcement agents picked up a wrong person.
According to Seidu Nasigri, counsel for the suspect, who was still being held by the police at the time of filing this report, the law enforcement agents admitted they apprehended the wrong person and were working to release Abdul Rashid Meizango from custody when the Director-General, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) returned to her office.
Yesterday, the major newspapers in the country splashed on their front pages picture of a 29-year-old Abdul Rashid Meizango, who had been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Command for allegedly murdering undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye Private Investigation team.
The newspapers sourced their story from the police who had invited the media to break the story.
The suspect was moved from the Greater Accra Regional Police Command to the Police Headquarters from where he was transferred to the cells of the Nima Police Station.
As at the time of filing this report, members of the family of the ‘mistaken suspect’ were seen at the Nima Police Station. Abdul Rashid Meizango’s family house is in Accra Newtown but he lives at Bortianor.
