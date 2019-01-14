Suspected Gay men lured, robbed, stripped and videoed

Anti-Gay/Lesbian crusaders have aggravated their attacks on perceived gays and Lesbians in the country.
This phenomenon of lawless attacks on perceived LGBTI persons have taken a new twist as LGBTI persons continue to face widespread attacks and violence against them.
On January 5,2019, a group of men were lured to Kasoa, a suburb of Accra,where they were robbed off their phones,money and other valuables.
In addition, they were stripped naked,videoed and photographed.
BACKGROUND
Mensah told Human rights Defenders Ghana that he met one of the guys on a social hooking app.
They both decided to meet at kasoa where they could get to know each other.
While in the room,3 other guys entered,demanded for his phones and wallet.
They stripped him naked ,took pictures of him and sent him to a bath room where he was locked up together with another victim while they arranged for the second set of victims.
Ray (not real name) ,said he was taken through the same ordeal.
He was later joined by the other victims locked in the bathroom. They were forced to kiss and caress whilst videos and photos were being taken of them.
The video was later leaked on social media.
The case was reported to the police and two of the perpetrators have been arrested.
OTHER CASES
In September 2018,a mob of young people in Tafo recently arrested two lesbians allegedly having fun in their own bedroom.
The mob grabbed them from their room and tried lynching them but luckily a police patrol team managed to save them.
LGBTI Women in Ghana interviewed by human rights watch said they had been beaten, evicted from their homes and ostracized by their communities while many struggle to find employment and accommodation.
A lesbian couple said they were attacked by a mob in their village in the Ashanti region .
“One of the guys took a cutlass from the house and wanted to put it in my vagina”
This is the current situation of LGBTI persons Ghana.
Human Rights Defenders Ghana will continue to monitor and record cases of discrimination and violence against minority groups in Ghana.
Key government stakeholders are encouraged to take action to ensure that Ghana meets it's obligations of non-discrimination and violence against minority groups ( especially LGBTI persons ) as indicated in the UNITED NATIONS UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW MECHANISM(UNUPRM)
By: BUATSI REDEEMER (AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL GHANA/ HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS GHANA)