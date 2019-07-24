Takoradi Kidnapping : Court adjourns case again

The Sekondi High Court, presided over by Justice Hanna Taylor has once again adjourned the case against Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, both Nigerian suspects in the case involving the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.
The adjournment of the case follows a plea by the State Attorney, Adelaide Kobire Woode, that she had a difficulty meeting the two accused who are being kept separately, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons and the CID head office in Accra, to gather information to amend the fact sheet for the case to proceed.
The second accused, John Oji who was asked by the court at the last sitting to get a lawyer before coming to court today, Wednesday.
But he told the court that his lawyer was not informed about today’s sitting.
Presiding Judge, Justice Hanna Taylor, therefore, granted the State Attorney’s plea for an adjournment to 31st July 2019.
Meanwhile, a sister of the one the kidnapped girls, Rebecca Quayson who was at the court expressed disappointment with how the case was proceeding.
The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.
The anxious families have spent the last few months demanding urgency from the police, but officials have asked the families to remain steadfast as they continue investigations.
The main suspect in the kidnapping, Sam Udoetuk Wills, has already been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for escaping from cells in December 2018 following his arrest.
Some groups have held protests and also petitioned the President and the Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council over the case.
