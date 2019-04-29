Takoradi kidnapping: Main suspect jailed for 18 months

The main suspect in the Takoradi Kidnapping Samuel, Udoetuk Wills, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for jailbreak.
The 18 months jail term was handed to Mr Wills on Monday, April 29, 2019, by the Takoradi Market Circle Court.
Udoetuk Wills after an earlier arrest on suspicion of the kidnapping broke jail in December 2018.
He was however re-arrested on January 3, 2019, and was charged with escaping from lawful custody and destroying state property.
Meanwhile the Ghana police service last week refuted claims by Daily Guide newspaper that the kidnapped girls have been found and are receiving medical treatment.
Over 1,00 Ghanaians have signed an online petition as they look to pile pressure on the police to find the three Takoradi kidnapped girls.
The online petition initiated by Child Rights International is asking Ghanaians to support the families to demand the whereabouts of the girls – 26 days after the assurance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that they know where the girls are.
Read also: Takoradi Kidnapping: Over 1,000 Ghanaians sign online petition to find girls
After almost nine months, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 have still not been found.
Background
Udoetik Wills was sent to court on December 24, 2018, on charges of kidnapping and was remanded in police custody.
He escaped through one of the ventilation windows of the cell in which he was being kept at about 6.25 p.m. on December 30 2018, having used a hacksaw blade to cut the iron rods used to secure the windows.
On January 3, 2019, the police re-arrested him in an uncompleted building at Kansawurodo, a suburb of Sekondi/Takoradi.
At the spot where he was re-arrested, the police found a dress, headgear and a pair of rubber slippers, which one of the kidnapped victims wore on the day she went missing.