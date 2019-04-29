Takoradi Kidnapping: Over 1,000 Ghanaians sign online petition to find girls

Over 1,00 Ghanaians have signed an online petition as they look to pile pressure on the police to find the three Takoradi kidnapped girls.
The online petition initiated by Child Rights International is asking Ghanaians to support the families to demand the whereabouts of the girls – 26 days after the assurance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that they know where the girls are..
After almost nine months, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 have still not been found.
One of the suspects in the custody of the police Samuel Wills who was arrested in December 2018 is still standing trial and has not been able to lead the police to the whereabouts of these girls.
Recent reports in the media suggested that the girls have been rescued but the police refuted those reports.
Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah told reporters last earlier this month “We know where the girls are,”.
Executive Director of Child Rights International Bright Appiah told Joy News that in two weeks the petition will be submitted to the relevant quarters for action.
He said the petition has the backing of the families of the kidnapped girls.
Michael Grant Hayford, who is the spokesperson of the family says the CID boss said they know the whereabouts of the girls but up till now they have not seen anything that suggests it's true.
“She (CID boss) came up to say they know where the girls are, and it’s getting to one month now, there’s nothing like information reaching us that, oh the girls are here, we should come and see them, there’s nothing like that”.