Takoradi kidnapping: 2 families agree to assist police to conduct DNA test

Two families of the three missing Takoradi girls have agreed to assist the police to conduct forensic examination to determine the identities of the skeletons that were retrieved from a cesspit at Kansaworodo, a suburb of Sekondi/ Takoradi.
The families had earlier said they were not going to assist the police to conduct the test to know the identities of the remains.
However yesterday, the families of Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, and Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18, have now agreed to the DNA test.
The CID today will be in Takoradi to take the required samples for the DNA examination.
The CID says they have never relented in the search for the missing Takoradi girls since they took over the case.
Discovery of remains
The families of the Takoradi missing girls say they believe their missing daughters are alive despite the discovery of some human remains presumed to be that of the girls.
The Police last Friday discovered some human remains at Kasawrodo which are believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
The human remains were discovered and retrieved from a septic tank behind the home of the key suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
A non-governmental organization, Child Rights International, CRI earlier on urged the families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi to give access to the police to perform DNA tests on discovered human remains at the premises of the suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
The families stated on Monday that they have lost confidence in the Ghana Police Service. They are therefore calling for an independent body to conduct a DNA test on the discovered bodies believed to be their loved ones.