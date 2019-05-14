Takoradi kidnapping : BNI needs to confirm the whereabout of missing girls - Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa says there is a need to shift focus from the police to the Bureau of National Investigations, BNI in establishing the whereabouts of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.
According to him, the BNI should come out and confirm the whereabouts of the missing girls.
Ruth love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.
Last month, CID boss COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah assured that the service knew where the girls were and that they were safe. This weekend she has backtracked on her comments saying she was misinterpreted.
According to Adam Bonaa, the BNI has questions to answer
In an interview with Starr FM, he said:'' The BNI needs to come clear with regards to the role they played from the beginning of this when it happened in Takoradi almost a year ago till date. I am aware the convict has been sentenced. When he was transferred from the Western Region to the police CID headquarters in Accra, he was put in BNI custody. The BNI has expertise in terms of gadgets, technology to be able to sometimes intercept some of these communications that go on among people''.
He added that the BNI should come out and confirm the whereabouts of the girls
''The BNI knows something some of us are not aware of and it is not everything that can be put out there. But they need to come out and tell us, confirm or deny that the girls are in their custody''.
In April 2019, a publication by the Daily Guide indicated that the three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region have been found.
According to the Daily Guide, the girls were transported to a BNI Clinic around the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for preliminary medical care.
Meanwhile, a press statement released by the Ghana Police Service noted that the news about the rescue of the kidnapped girls was false.
