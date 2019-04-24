Takoradi Kidnapping: I cannot trust the BNI until I see my sister-Relative

A relative who happens to be the sister of one of the missing Takoradi girls, Ruth Love Quayson says she cannot trust the words of the Bureau of National Investigations(BNI) that the girls have been found until she sees them.
This follows a publication by the Daily Guide that the three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi in the Western Region have been found.
The Daily Guide reported the girls were rescued in a BNI operation and have been transported from Takoradi to a BNI Clinic around the 37 Military Hospital for preliminary medical care in Accra since yesterday, April 24 2019.
Families of the three kidnapped girls have raised doubt over publications by the Daily Guide Newspaper suggesting that the girls have been rescued and are receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Accra
Meanwhile, sister to one of the girls Linda Quayson in an interview on Starr News said that she cannot believe the words of the BNI
According to her: “I will believe it if they allow us to see my sister, but for now I can’t say I believe their words. Once we have not seen my sister, I don’t believe it”.
She added that the publication is a failed attempt to deter them from embarking on their intended demonstration against the police, saying the families are wild awake and will employ every possible means to get the girls back.
Also, Mr Bentum, a father of the first kidnapped girl Priscilla Blessing Bentum told the media on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, that on the premise of the several failed promises given by the securities agencies, he will only believe such news when the CID boss calls him to come for his daughter.
Background
Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, was kidnapped on August 17, 2018, at Kansaworodo.
Her parents paid a ransom of GH¢4,500 to the kidnappers, but their daughter was not freed before they lodged a complaint with the police in Takoradi.
The second victim, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, had just completed Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi and lived with her parents at Diabene, near Sekondi.
She was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, at Butumegyabu (BU) junction in Takoradi.
Her parents paid a ransom of GH¢1,300 to the kidnappers before they also made a report to the police.
The third victim Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 15, a first-year student of Sekondi College, lived with her parents at West Fijai, near Sekondi.
She was kidnapped on December 21, 2018, at a spot near Nkroful Junction. The parents also paid a ransom of GH¢1,000 to the kidnappers before they made a report to the police.
Police investigations led to the arrest of the main suspect in the kidnapping case,28-year-old Nigerian Samuel Udoetuk Wills. He escaped from police cells in Takoradi and later was re-arrested.
