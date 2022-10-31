Teacher Unions urged to support new GES Director-General Dr Eric Nkansah

President of the Teachers Forum, Michael Mensah is seeking support for the newly appointed Acting Director General of Ghana Education Service Dr Eric Nkansah .
According to Mr Mensah, the capabilities of the newly appointed is well known thus the need for all teacher unions to rally behind him, for an improvement in the Educational sector.
"I want the teaching fraternity here in the country to come together for all of us to rally our support behind him. Because we know he is capable of delivering to the expectation of all, quite a few days that he has been appointed you see what he is doing" President of the group Michael Mensah said.
The Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah also called for all and sundry to come on board in order to work together as a team for the success of the sector.
Dr Eric Nkansah who resumed work this week was appointed by the President, Akufo Addo.
"Coming into Office I am actually clear in my mind that the teachers fare needs to be attended to," he said.
His appointment effective October 19, 2022 follows the secondment termination of Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa, the immediate past Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.
Members of the Teacher Unions have been expressing their disappointment in government for appointing one with no background in the sector.
According to them, it does break the hardworking dreams of teachers who have the actual background and are willing to serve the position.
READ ALSO: Bagbin speaks on withdrawal of his military attachment for first time
He was seconded to the Ministry of Education by the Kumasi Technical University, where he served as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking Technology and Finance.