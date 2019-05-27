Teenage Pregnancy : Ahanta West has been in the lead for 4 years - Chief reveals

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove in the Western region, Obrempong Hima Dekyi has expressed concern over the increasing spate of teenage pregnancy and revealed that they have been in the lead for four(4) years.
He has, therefore, called for concerted efforts by the traditional leaders and other stakeholders to help curb the situation.
According to him: “Our girls have all become teenage mothers. If you look at the teenage pregnancy rates in the region, Ahanta West had been in the lead for four good years. Are we happy about this result? Where lies the future for these young ones? he quizzed.
The chief, Obrempong Hima Dekyi stated this at a meeting of traditional leaders of Ahanta at Busua in the region. The meeting was in honour of the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who was in the area for a day’s visit.
The chief blamed some of the community members for the problem because they have allegedly refused to invest in the education of the youth but rather prefer to use their resources on litigations.
“Our youth have become drug addicts. If there is any kind of development, let us invest in the education of our youth because without education we are lost''.
''The money we are spending on litigations in court could be used to educate our children. So we are the cause of the mess,” he added.
He further stated that: “Don’t let us behave like ostriches. We have sold our lands indiscriminately and now we have become beggars in our own back yard''.
The chief also enumerated some challenges confronting the people, which include the deplorable roads in the municipality.
The former Deputy Aviation Minister present at the meeting told the chiefs that plans were afoot to build an international airport in the Ahanta West Municipality, which would help boost the local economy.
He, however, expressed dissatisfaction about the poor sanitation situation in the municipality and appealed to the chiefs to collaborate with assembly to improve the situation.
READ ALSO: Students from Adisco, Mfantsipim, Augusco, Aggrey, contributing to teenage pregnancy in C/R - Lecturer