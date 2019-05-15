Asiakwa attack : Teachers return to classroom after security assurance

Teachers of Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School in the Eastern Region have returned to their classrooms following assurances from the police and the community of maximum protection.
The Teachers abandoned their work after their colleague George Somuah Bosompem was beaten to death by six teenagers in the area.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Assemblyman of the Asiakwa electoral area Bernard Amoako said every community member has been assigned to ensure security for the teachers
'' We assured them of maximum security and not only the teachers but the whole community. The community members were also in fear so the assurance has been given to the whole community and now the community has pledged to provide security in the area. Every community member has pledged to be a watchdog. The two suspects which the teachers were expecting to be arrested have now been arrested and also the six culprits were sent to court yesterday and have been remanded. The teachers are now happy and gone back to the classroom''.
He also added that there has been series of education conveyed to the youth which was channelled through the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, durbar and forums to address the issue of drug abuse in Asiakwa.
Background
The Kibi Police Command arrested the six teenagers for ruthlessly beating a teacher of the Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School, George Somuah Bosompem to death in the Eastern Region.
The teacher aged 55, was attacked for protesting against the invasion of the school by drug addicts who smoke 'wee' and defecate in the school.
Reports indicated that four (4) days before the attack, the head teacher went on an Information centre, to announce to the public particularly parents to ensure that their children who are involved in the act are advised to desist from smoking and defecating in the school to avert prosecution.
On April 28, 2019, the headteacher while walking with a lady friend, the suspected addicts attacked the deceased headteacher with sticks, stones, blocks and other deadly weapons. The suspects also manhandled the lady friend of the deceased headteacher.
The Headteacher who was badly injured was rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital where his condition deteriorated on May 3 but was transferred to St. Joseph Hospital before he passed on.
Following that, police investigations led to the arrest of six teenagers who attacked the teacher. All the six appeared in court and were all charged with murder but have been remanded.
With the death of Mr Bosompem, teachers of the Asiakwa Salvation Army Basic School went on a sit-down strike.
