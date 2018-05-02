2 teenagers raped, robbed at a gun point in Budumburam

Two teenagers, including a 16-year-old pregnant woman, have allegedly been raped and robbed at gunpoint by some suspected armed robbers at Budumburam in the Central Region on Sunday April 29, 2018.
The mother of one of the victims who narrated the ordeal to Citi News said they are living in fear following the attack which they claim has been sidelined by the Police.
According to her, about 20 suspected robbers wielding machetes and guns held their families hostage and subjected them to severe beatings.
The incident took place from 10:00pm to 4:00am on Sunday, April 29 around the Bluerose Estate at Budumburam.
The robbers are said to have assaulted 50-year-old Akosua Boatema, the mother of one of the raped victims and her family, and subsequently dragged them to the home of a 25-year-old herdsman, known as Abdul Rahman.
About 5 of the robbers then subjected the herdsman's pregnant teenage wife and in-laws to severe beatings, and later raped the pregnant teenager as well as Akosua Boatema's 14-year-old daughter, despite protests from the family members.
While the sexual assault was ongoing, the other robbers were loading a truck with about 20 cattle from the herdsman's home.
Akosua Boatema said the matter had been reported to the Police after the incident and the victims have visited a hospital with police medical report.
