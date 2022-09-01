Telecom workers to embark on strike

Ghana's telecommunications system faces a shutdown as telecom workers are set to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday, September 5, 2022.
The strike, declared by the executive of the Telecom and IT Professionals Union (TIP), whose members are mostly outsourced engineers, technicians, IT professionals and other allied workers managing the technical operations of the three major telecom companies, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo, is to press home demands for a number of conditions of service.
In a statement released on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the body explained that its actions are in response to an attack by employers that threatens the existence of the Union and its members.
"To embark on strike action in response to the direct attack by the employers at the leadership of the Union (From National, Regional, and Branch) that has threatened the very existence of the Union and its members.
The move by the Union is in response to employers' decision not to renew the contract of targeted members of TIP and Executives across the National, Regional, and Branch levels. These reps are also part of the current Joint Standing Negotiation Committee or Sub-Committee negotiating the 2022 CA and salary increment with the employer which has reached a deadlock." the statement revealed
The Union will want its employers to conform to;
1. Immediate recall of all targeted members of TIP whose contracts have not been renewed by the employers by mere association with the Union and other Union leaders who are part of the current Joint standing negotiation committee and subcommittee negotiating the 2022 CA and salary increment.
2. Immediate payment of Golden handshake to all TIP members whose contracts have ended with Reliance and have not been renewed.
3. Cooperation from the employers to jointly sign and submit a letter to NLC referring to the pending items in the 2022 CA negotiation and the 2022 salary increment negotiation that we have declared a deadlock on.
A statement further said the telecom workers would not withdraw their services until three key “non-negotiable demands” are met by their employers.
“And since all attempts to get the cooperation of these employers have failed, we think it is time for action until the following non-negotiable conditions are met,” the statement said.
“These include representatives who are also part of the current Joint Standing Negotiation Committee or Sub-Committee negotiating the 2022 CA and salary increment with the employers which has hit a deadlock.