Tema: Bishop Titi-Ofei rescinds decision to offer his facility as COVID-19 isolation centre

Bishop Titi-Ofei has rescinded his decision to allow his facility to be used as an isolation Centre for COVID-19 patients.
This was after some residents in Tema Community 18 protested his decision to offer the facility as COVID-19 isolation centre.
They argued that this decision was not the best as it poses a threat to the rest of the community folks.
They asked him to rescind his decision or they were going to use legal means to stop him.
READ ALSO: Tema residents protest use of Titi-Ofei's facility as COVID-19 isolation centre
Seems he has bowed to the pressure as he has released a statement saying that he has considered the concerns of his neighbours and that he will now offer a different kind of support to help fight COVID-19.
Below is the statement