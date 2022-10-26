Tema chief’s funeral: Community to experience total darkness today

The coastal of Tema and its environs will tonight experience a total blackout as part of the funeral rites for the late Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II.
Due to this, Tema residents have been cautioned to stay indoors today as the said blackout is reportedly scheduled to last from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am as part of a Ga custom to honour dead chiefs.
The impending blackout and the caution to residents to stay indoors are forcing some organisations within the catchment area to take proactive measures.
An internal memo that is in circulation online is asking the staff of the Tema General Hospital who are on night shifts on Wednesday to report earlier than usual.
The instruction, according to the hospital, is to enable the afternoon shift workers to hand over early and return home before the blackout.
“In view of that, Management is urging all staff scheduled for night shift on Wednesday 26th October, 2022 to report to work by 5:00pm,
“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout,” the hospital’s medical director said in the memo addressed to all department heads on Monday.
The late Chief passed away in February 2020, but the traditional council suspended arrangements for the funeral rites due to the precautionary measures put in place by the state against the COVID-19 pandemic.