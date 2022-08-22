Terrorism still a threat – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the call for vigilance at all times, as terrorism remains an imminent threat to Ghana and its neighbours.
He made this call during this year’s joint graduation of the Senior Command and Staff Course 43 and Master of Science in Defence and International Politics (MDIP) at the Burma Camp in Accra yesterday.
He said the recent attacks in Burkina Faso, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire highlighted the determination of the terrorists to expand beyond landlocked Sahelian countries, where the insurgency had devastated thousands of lives and property in the last decade.
“The fight against terrorism is a collective one. In a bid to involve every citizen in the fight against terrorism, the government recently launched a campaign dubbed: “See Something, Say Something” spearheaded by the Ministry of National Security.
“This campaign will provide further education and highlight the challenges in the sub-region regarding terrorism and other activities that threaten the security of the country. I will, therefore, encourage you to be active participants and help to educate your communities,” he advised.
Dr Bawumia said the five-year strategic plan of the college was forward-looking, and expressed optimism that it would achieve the key objective of clearing the backlog of officers due for command and staff training and then make room to accommodate increased intake at the Ghana Military Academy.