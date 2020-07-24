The Atta Mills I knew as Veep was an outstanding personality - JJ Rawlings

Liberty Professionals midfielder Mubarak Alhassan joins Spanish side Granada Mubarak Alhassan has completed a move to Spanish La Liga side Granada CF from…

Hearts of Oak deny making move for Medeama's Justice Blay Hearts of Oak have issued a strong denial after reports claimed they have made…

Coronavirus: The great contact-tracing apps mystery Germany and Ireland have both trumpeted their success in rolling out…

South Africa closes state schools as coronavirus cases rise State schools in South Africa will close for four weeks from Monday as part of…