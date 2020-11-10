The data shows that political rallies not cause of rise in Covid-19 cases - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the data available to them indicate that political rallies are not the cause of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.
According to him, the data suggests rather that the spike in cases are being recorded in closed workspaces and offices.
“The data does not support that, if it is true then there should be a flow of a widespread in all of these regions where you have all of these political activities.
“The data shows us that we have more issues in offices and workplaces where we have enclosed activity happening,” he added.
The Information Minister called on security agencies to enforce adherence to wearing of masks and other coronavirus preventive protocols.
Meanwhile, all districts in the Greater Accra Region are still recording an increase in cases.
Head of Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Asiedu Bekoe has revealed that majority of the cases in the Greater Accra Region were recorded in Ayawaso West but clarified that it was because most testing centres in the region are located in that district.
