The only way NPP can build consensus is for Akufo-Addo to step down in 2023 for Bawumia - Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has shared his view on how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can successfully replace President Akufo-Addo in 2024 without any chaos.
There has been a lot of talks about who succeeds President Akufo-Addo who will not be eligible to run again in 2024.
There will be two main contenders for the NPP flagbearership, that is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanten.
Mr Ephson who was speaking on Accra-based Angel FM says one of the possibilities is for Akufo-Addo to step down as President in 2023 for Bawumia to succeed him.
“There is the only one possibility for consensus-building on a decision on who replaces Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The President has to step down on health reasons for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be sworn in as a President. Then Bawumia will pick Alan Kyeremanteng as his Vice. I think Alan Kyeremanten will then support Bawumia during the party’s primaries.
He also said that apart from this, the NPP will have a challenge if there is an open contest especially between Alan Kyeremanten and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
“Ashantis will not vote if Bawumia wins the primaries. Also, if Kyeremanten wins, the people of the North will also not vote. They will trigger the perception that NPP uses the North and dump them like they did to Alhaji Aliu Mahama".
Leader of the Majority group in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has already called on the NPP members to unite and build consensus in electing their next flagbearer for 2024.
Mr Bonsu believes that will ensure cohesion and prevent the NPP’s electoral fortunes from dwindling further following its poor performance in the 2020 Parliamentary election.