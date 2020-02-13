PrimeNewsGhana

There is a high probability of fire outbreaks due to harmattan - Meteorological Agency cautions Ghanaians

By Mutala Yakubu

As harmattan intensifies, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of an increased chance of fire outbreaks.

“From our fire monitoring charts and other meteorological parameters, there is a very high probability of fire outbreaks due to careless handling of open fires.

“Therefore, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas operators and the general public are advised to be; mindful of naked fires and cautious of lighting fires in and around forests, farmlands and open areas without extended fire belt unattended to,” the Agency said in a statement.

It added, “the atmosphere will remain very dry and hazy with a drastic reduction in visibility values of less than I km to a little above 3km will be observed.”

The condition is set to remain until Saturday February 16.

Read the GMA’s full statement below