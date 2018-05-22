Video: This is why Nana Addo called for Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest

President Akufo-Addo today May 22, 2018, called for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi for allegedly defrauding by False Pretence.
According to reports Kwesi Nyantakyi is believed to be using the name of President Akufo-Addo to defraud some individuals.
Speaking to Journalists today May 22, 2018, at the Presidency, Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinarpo disclosed that, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera engaging in influence peddling in the name of the President and other key government officials.
Abu Jinapor added that other officials found culpable will be prosecuted.
“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies.
Jinapor continued that the President decided after full consultations revealed that a prima facie case could be established for criminal investigations to be launched into the conduct of the President of the Ghana Football Association.
He noted that “other accomplices that may exist and therefore the President has reported this matter to the legally sanctioned and mandated agencies of the state to commence investigations into this matter. We will entreat Ghanaians to be calm and allow the legally mandated security agencies to complete investigations. Anyone found culpable in this investigation will be made to face the full rigours of the law,” he said.
It was also revealed in the Anas' video that Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited for $8 million for himself, $5 million for Nana Addo and $3 million for Bawumia.