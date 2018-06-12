Tony Lithur divorces Nana Oye Lithur?

Private legal practitioner and lawyer for former President John Mahama, Tony Lithur has proceeded to court to file for divorce against his wife, a former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection under the erstwhile NDC government, Nana Oye Lithur.
Tony Lithur has been married to Nana Oye Lithur for more than 20years. Tony Lithur has 4 children with Nana Oye Lithur.
According a court a letter of notice to Nana Oye Lithur spotted by Prime News Ghana and dated May 2, 2018, asked the respondent to within 8 days enter on appearance either in person or by solicitor at the Divorce Registry of the High Court, should she think ﬁt to do so and thereafter to answer to a petition.
Nana Oye Lithur and Tony Lithur are both Lawyers.