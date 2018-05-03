Top 10 questions and answers about the Nation Builders Corps

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) is a government initiative aimed at addressing graduate unemployment in Ghana.
The focus of the Nation Builders Corps will be solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.
Prime News Ghana present top 10 frequently asked questions and its exact answers about the newly introduced Nation Builders Corps.
1. What is the Nation Builders Corp Programme?
2. What are the objectives of the Nation Builders Corps?
i. Provide temporary employment to unemployed graduates
ii. Improve skills and employability for the transition from programme to permanent employment
iii. Improve public service delivery
iv. Improve on government revenue mobilization
v. To provide needed infrastructure to improve access to basic public services
3. How many people will be employed?
Government is seeking to employ 100,000 graduates in solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilization and collection.
4. How much will they be paid
All trainees will be paid a monthly stipend of 700 Ghana cedis.
5. Who qualifies to be on the programme?
The programme is open to all Ghanaians who at least have a post-secondary diploma to a degree in any discipline relevant to the NABCO modules.
6. How different is it from YEA?
The point of distinction is the focus on graduates. Whereas the YEA has no qualification point, the NABCO requires trainees to possess at least a diploma or degree to qualify.
7. Why not just resourced the government agencies to employ?
NABCO is independent of what government agencies are doing. NABCO does not mean that government agencies cannot recruit, they are still seeking clearance and recruiting in conjunction with what the NABCO is doing. The unemployment situation is so grave that we needed to tackle it head-on by making a dent in the recruitment of 100,000 graduates.
8. How do I get recruited?
You can apply into the NABCO by logging on to: apply.nabco.gov.gh to enter your personal information and upload your certificates. Applicants are required to go through a validation process ahead of an interview to determine suitability for the module applied for.
9. Can I choose where I want to work?
The programme encourages self-selection. Trainees when applying have to select themselves into a module based on their qualifications and the districts where they want to work.
10. Which institution can I work in?
Trainees based on selection will work with Ghana Health Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Education Service, The Private Sector, Local Assemblies, Lands Commission, National Identification Authority, NCCE, ISD among a host of government agencies.
