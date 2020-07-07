Transport fares increased by 15% effective July 11 - Titus Glover

Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover has announced that transport fares will from Saturday, July 11, 2020, be increased by 15%.
Mr Glover speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Abednego Asante Asiedu said the government took the decision in acknowledgment of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on drivers.
The decision comes just after when the Concerned Drivers Union threatened to increase fares by 30 percent due to the increase in fuel prices.
“We have all agreed that indeed the drivers have helped in observing the Covid-19 protocols. It is for this reason that we have agreed to increase the fares.
“This cuts across board, taxis, trotros, long distance vehicles and cargo trucks. It takes effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020,” Mr Glover said.
Mr Glover said the various drivers unions presented a petition to the Ministry on Monday and were promised that the issue will be looked into.
It was after a meeting by the Transport Ministry and other stakeholders, Mr Glover disclosed, that it was agreed for the fare to be increased.
Due to COVID-19, commercial drivers have had to reduce the number of passengers they pick as a means to observe the social distancing protocol.
This has had a negative effect on their incomes and they will welcome this decision.
Mr Glover added that the drivers have agreed to continue to observe social distancing and put into practice all the Covid-19 protocols as stipulated by the president.