Tamale: IGP promotes murdered Policewoman to Sergeant

The Policewoman who was killed by armed robbers in Tamale has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh promoted posthumously Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin to Sergeant in recognition of her act of bravery, dedication, and commitment to duty.
The Policewoman Corporal was murdered while on snap check duty on the Kumbugu road at Tamale on 30th July 2019.
Her funeral will be held tomorrow Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Tamale.
Sergeant Agatha was 30 and was married with three children.
The IGP has assured that the criminals would be investigated thoroughly and the culprits brought to justice.
Background
Armed robbers attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The robbers after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them. The incident happened close to the Star filling station around 10 p.m.
Sources said empty shells recovered from the scene of the incident show the robbers used G3 weapons in the attack.
The four robbers, according to Joy News sources, approached the checkpoint in an ash-coloured saloon car and were signalled to stop.
The sources say the robbers who were all armed, dressed in military camouflage and wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at one of the female police officers killing her instantly.
The other policewoman, in her attempt to take cover, stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.
The third officer who had then taken cover fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.