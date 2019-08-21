Death of E/R police officer : Family calls for support from Police Service

The family of the police officer who was found dead at a fuel station in the Eastern region is calling for support from the Ghana Police Service.
Reports indicate that Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare was found dead with alleged gunshot wounds at about 5:40 am on Tuesday, August 20 2019.
Alhassan's rifle was in between his thighs having sustained severe gunshot wounds on the head. The uniform was soaked with blood. Also, three empty shells were found on the ground.
His death is surrounded with speculations of suicide but the Police Service has cautioned against speculations of the cause of death unless an autopsy report has been made available.
Today, August 21 2019, the acting IGP James Oppong Boanuh accompanied by some Police Officers visited the deceased family to commiserate with them.
COP George Dampare who was part of the entourage spoke on the IGP's behalf and urged the family to remain calm and take care of the widow and children. Adding to that he stated the police is conducting investigations to get to the bottom of the heinous act.
The family on their side also made their intentions known to the Police Service to bury the deceased by next week Tuesday and called for a speedy autopsy to pave way for the burial of their member as Islamic custom demands.
Speaking to Starr FM, the widow of the deceased said ''The death of my husband has been a shock to me. My children and I cried when we heard of the death of my husband. I am appealing to the police service to assist in taking care of me and the children he left behind. I have two children, the eldest is 8 years and the younger one is 5 years''.
In a related development, a police officer with the Manso Nkwanta Divisional Command in the Ashanti region was shot dead by suspected armed robbers Monday evening.
The police officer was in a private vehicle with his friend who is a Gold dealer when the robbers pounced on them leading to the death of the police officer.