U/W : Borrow from KG capitation grant to fund JHS exams - GES to school heads

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of public Junior High Schools in the Upper West Region who do not have enough funds to organise their end of term examination to borrow from the Capitation grant meant for kindergarten or primary schools.
In a statement by the GES, it indicated that the borrowed amounts should be repaid if the capitation grant is paid.
Meanwhile, three teacher unions across the country are on strike. Their three days strike begun on Monday, December 9, 2019, over the nonpayment of their legacy arrears between 2012 and 2016.
The three teacher unions after meeting with the National Labour Commission defied the directive to call off their strike and return to the classrooms.
READ ALSO: Your strike is illegal and you must call it off immediately - NLC orders teachers
End of term exams stalled as teachers begin nationwide strike
Below is the statement