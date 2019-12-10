Your strike is illegal and you must call it off immediately - NLC orders teachers

GFA open Media Accreditation for upcoming 2019/20 season The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that application for…

Napoli sack Carlo Ancelotti despite Champions League progression Napoli have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti less than three hours after he…

Authorities in Kenya hunting for a lion that killed a man Authorities in Kenya are hunting for a lion that escaped and mauled a man to…

South Africa hit by floods and dumsor Heavy rains have battered parts of South Africa, submerging whole…

Striking Teacher Unions call the bluff of National Labour Commission The three striking Teacher Unions have responded to the directive of the…