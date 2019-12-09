End of term exams stalled as teachers begin nationwide strike

The nationwide strike by three teacher unions over the non-payment of their legacy arrears has affected the end of term examinations in schools.
The one-week examination was scheduled to begin today, December 9 -13 2019.
A visit by PrimeNewsGhana to one of the affected Public Schools, Kanda Cluster of Schools, revealed that the teachers were present in school but refused to join the pupils in the classroom. Some of the students who spoke to the news team said they were told in the morning that their end of term exams will not come off because of the strike.
Most of them were seen on the school compound playing, chatting and loitering about.
Authorities of the school when contacted to comment on the situation, pointed out that they have been directed by their superiors not to address the media.
The strike is being spearheaded by the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.
According to them their decision to lay down their tools was a result of the Ghana Education Service (GES) of failure to process their salary arrears from 2012 to 2015.
The striking teachers said they would only return to the classroom when their legacy arrears are fully paid.
The nationwide strike action is set to affect public primary, senior high and technical schools across the country.
However, the Education Ministry has described the teachers’ strike as baseless and illegal.
The Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said it is unfortunate that with all the effort being made by the government, having paid 95 percent of the affected staff, the teachers still insisted on embarking on the strike.
Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said the GES would publish the list of its staff who benefited from the legacy arrears.