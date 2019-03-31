Uber driver stabs customer over fare in Accra

A Uber driver in Accra has stabbed his customer due to increase fare charges as they quarrel over the right amount to pay for the trip.
The uber driver according to media reports picked up documents for the client at Legon and delivered it to Labone unaccompanied.
The client said the system gave an estimated fare of GHC25 when he ordered the vehicle to pick up the documents from Legon to Labone.
The 12.9 km journey which should ordinarily take not more than 30 minutes without traffic and indeed there was no traffic took the driver 2 hours to make the journey.
The driver after the trip demanded double the estimated price that is GHC42.
The victim Daniel Asiamah narrating the incidence said the uber driver after several confrontations reach out for a knife in his car and stabbed him in the arm.
"He said he is going to take my documents that he brought back to the one who sent the document and I told him the person is not even there at the moment he has left and he said he will keep the document and I said no you can't keep my car document so take this money and leave and report uber will solve your issue for you and he said no, he tried taking my document, he was going into his car so I rush to pick my document then he started struggling with me in the course tis he reach out to his car and pick a very big kitchen knife, he threatens he will stab me he then sat in his car so when I was going for the document he swag the knife at me I dodge and block it with my arm he then stab my arm."
The Uber driver has been arrested by the Cantonment police command.