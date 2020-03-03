UCC identifies 24 suspects involved in the clash between Atlantic ,Oguaa halls

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has identified twenty-four (24) out of the thirty-three (33) persons arrested over the violence that occurred between students of the Atlantic and Oguaa halls respectively, on February 22 2020.
The confirmation comes after the authorities of the University verified from their records the names of the students.
In an interview with Citi FM, today acting Public head of Public Affairs of the University, Kwabena Antwi Konadu said the 33 individuals are currently in the custody of the Central Regional Police Command for their involvement in the violence that occurred between the halls.
''These individuals who were arrested claim they come from the Univerisity of Cape Coast and so as the case be, we had to receive official communication from the police. Management met and then we detailed the dean of students and other officers to get in touch which the police which they did''.
''So officially we were given the list and particulars of the people who claimed they were part of UCC. After going through the students system we can confirm that by our investigation 24 of them have registration numbers and their particulars tally with what we have in the system. So we can assume that these 24 are students of the University of Cape Coast and the 9 as we speak havent been able to identify their particulars''.
This follows violent exchanges between students of the Oguaa and the Atlantic halls of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) recently which led to the destruction of properties leaving left four persons injured.
However, it was unclear what triggered the fight but an eye witness said it started after some students of Atlantic hall (ATL) beat up another from Casely Hayford Hall (CASFORD).
The CASFORD student had come to visit a friend at Oguaa Hall, which was marking its Hall Week celebration.
The incident sparked a free-for-all fight, leading to the vandalisation of properties.
