UDS: Nyankpala campus elects first female SRC President

The Nyankpala campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) has elected for the first time a female Students Representative Council (SRC) President.
Miss Zeinab Mohammed Denderi, a level 300 student shocked the student body by defeating four other aspirants and emerging victorious with a 10 vote margin.
“The SRC President-Elect had a total of 761 votes representing 50.3% of the total valid votes cast while her contender had a total of 751 votes, representing 49.7% of the total valid votes cast. She, therefore, won with a total of 10 votes.” It was announced to wild jubilation on Campus.
The election had earlier been rescheduled following an injunction by a Tamale High Court after a contestant Mr Abubakari Abdul-Halim for the position of General Secretary Position challenged the credibility of the voters’ register.
The University for Development Studies, Tamale was established in 1992 as a multi-campus institution. It is the fifth public university to be established in Ghana. This deviates from the usual practice of having universities with central campuses and administrations.
It was created with the three northern regions of Ghana in mind. The four separate campuses include Wa Campus in the Upper West Region, Navrongo Campus in the Upper East Region, Nyankpala and Tamale Campuses in the Northern Region but the government has announced plans to make all these three autonomous.
