Tamale woman found with ‘wee’ and tramadol jailed 10-yrs

A 30-year-old hairdresser who was arrested for possessing cannabis and sachets of tramadol without authority has been handed a 10-year jail sentence in Tamale in the Northern Region.
The Tamale High Court found Nawalatu Rauf guilty for possession of narcotic drugs (Cannabis) without lawful authority.
The convict, Nawalatu Rauf, had pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by Mr. Justice Kwame Osei Gyamfi found her guilty and sentenced her accordingly.
Facts
The facts of the case are that on November 28, 2017 a combined Police/Military team conducted an operation to rid the Tamale Metropolis of drug users and peddlers.
At about 10pm when the team got to Gunayili, a suburb of Tamale, they were attracted to a drinking bar known as Fizzy's spot by a strong scent of cannabis, which was emanating from the back of the bar.
The team surrounded the area and found the convict sitting with some male companions who were smoking a substance suspected to be cannabis.
Upon seeing the security officials, the men took to their heels but the convict, who had a plastic bucket between her legs could not escape and was arrested.
Upon her arrest, a search was conducted at the back of the spot and 75 parcels of cannabis, 15 sachets of tramadol and another quantity of cannabis wrapped in a polythene bag was found.
An analysis at the Police Forensic laboratory confirmed that they were cannabis and tramadol.
Rauf was charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs (cannabis) without lawful authority and put before the court.
Source: Graphiconline
