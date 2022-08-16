UG: Commonwealth Hall Master, Senior Tutor suspended following clash

The Hall Master and Senior Tutor of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana have in the interim been relieved of their duties due to their inaction that caused the clash between residents of their hall and those in Mensah Sarbah Hall.
An inter-hall fight ensued between the residents of the Commonwealth and John Mensah Sarbah halls of the University of Ghana last month saw properties destroyed and left people injured.
According to the Management, the Hall Master and Senior Tutor did not exhibit sufficient willingness and ability to hold students of the hall accountable for their actions in the recent violent clashes.
“These officers should therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” Management said.
In addition, Management recommended that students who are offered places in halls of residence are also to be made to sign undertakings to be of good behaviour.
The Junior Common Room (JCR) Presidents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls should also be referred to the Disciplinary Committee, according to the Council.
The Council said the school’s management is in the process of implementing the decisions of the Council and is providing assistance to the Ghana Police Service in their investigations to identify the perpetrators.
“The Police are assisting management to ensure that the implementation of these actions do not lead to further rioting, and there is, therefore, a presence of police officers on the University’s Legon campus.”