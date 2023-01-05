UG directed to comply with 15% fee increment

Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has been directed by the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to comply with the 15 percent fee increment as approved by Parliament.
This follows a meeting today, Thursday, January 5 with management of some public universities and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over agitations against the increment of fees.
It would be recalled that the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) directed all public tertiary institutions to review fees for the next academic year by a maximum 15 percent increment.
However, Student leaders of the University of Ghana raised concerns about the fees, describing them as too high and in contravention of the 15 percent recently approved by Parliament.
According to the Ministry, its investigations proved that UG is implementing about a 37% increment of fees.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Education Minister said all the universities will abide by the 15 percent as mandated by Parliament.
“You have heard from our great university about steps that they have taken in cases where the fees were over 15 percent. They are doing refunds. They want to live within the 15 percent as mandated by Parliament.”
However, the University of Cape Coast, the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Mines and Technology have all also resolved to comply with the 15 percent of fees charged last academic year.