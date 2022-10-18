UG School of Graduate Studies postpone PhD oral examination over UTAG strike

The industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has caused the University of Ghana's School of Graduate Studies to postpone the oral examination of the PhD students'.
The school's management in a statement noted that the oral examination earlier scheduled has been postponed until further notice.
“Heads of Academic units are therefore kindly requested to inform the examiners and students who have been scheduled accordingly. A new date for the examination will be communicated when the strike is suspended.”
READ ALSO: UTAG, other labour unions begin strike today over allowance
Members of UTAG, the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) on Monday began an industrial action over non-payment of vehicle maintenance allowance and other conditions of service.
They claim that their employer's failure to pay the agreed-upon allowance has made the strike necessary.