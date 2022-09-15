Upper West REGSEC outlines 9 measures to end recent killings

The Upper West Regional Security Council has directed the arrest and prosecution of unregistered Motor cycle in the municipality.
The Council has place a ban all tricycle operations between the hours of 9pm and 5 am n the Municipality.
This directive including others, released in a statement by the Council seeks to address recent hike in reports of murders and missen persons in the municipality.
Within the last five months, six alleged murders have been recorded in the municipality.
Gbadigbe Kwame a 60 years old, a father to five failed to return home from work on Monday September 12,2022. Three others are reported to have been declared missen by the Police.
The Ghana Immigration Service and the Wa Municipal Assembly according to the statement must take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the Municipality, the Police Command must also identify Police Patrol and intensify them, all institutions and workplaces are therefore encouraged to install CCT cameras within their compounds and improve their lightening.
These and many other measure including, all landlords having a background check on each of their residents and many more.
The Council have also asked the Ghana Immigration Service to furnish the Wa Municipality with updated information of on unregistered foreigners residing and doing business in the Municipality.
According to the statement released there has so far been no arrest.
Below are the measures/strategies:
- Unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted.
- The Regional Security Council encourages the formation of Community Neighbourhood Watchdog Committees with the aid of the Assembly Members within their respective jurisdiction and under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service. The members of these watchdog committees shall be profiled, trained and licensed by the Ghana Police Service to avoid abuse of the system.
- Landlords within the municipality must inspect resident permits of tenants not of Ghanaian origin. The municipal assembly must invite all landlords to a meeting. It is unacceptable for any landlord to rent accommodation to a tenant without knowing the tenant’s background. It is against the law to allow as many as five people in a single room.
- The Ghana Immigration Service and the Wa Municipal Assembly must take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the municipality.
- The police command must intensity police patrols and visibility in the municipality.
- All tricycles must halt movement or operations within the municipality at 9 pm and resume operations at 5 am.
- All institutions and workplaces are encouraged to install CCTV cameras within their compounds and improve their lighting.
- The Ghana Immigration Service should furnish the Wa Municipal Assembly with updated information on all registered foreigners residing and doing business in the municipality.
- The public is encouraged to provide security agencies with vital information to help unravel these unfortunate incidents.