GHS issues alert over rabies outbreak in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has through a statement has announced that there is a rise in confirmed outbreak of rabies cases and deaths in the Ashanti Region.
According to the Service, the outbreaks were reported from Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe and Kwabre East.
A statement dated September 12, signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang said “As of Monday, September 12, 2022, the region had recorded a total of four-confirmed cases and 1-Probable case”.
Meanwhile, the Regional Health Directorate has outlined a raft of measures to deal with the situation.
In the meantime, health facilities have been urged to be on the lookout for suspected cases of persons with headaches, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site or contact with a rabid animal.
Public health actions the Regional Health Directorates are to undertake are as follows:
-
- Enhanced community/public sensitization to rabies
- Improve case search for rabies in the facilities
- Follow up and treat all cases of dog bites
- Liaise with veterinary officers in districts for dog vaccination exercise