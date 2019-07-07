Woman dies a day to her wedding ceremony in Volta Region

A female teacher Pearl Sedinam Lulu has died a day to her wedding ceremony at Ho in the Volta Region.
A friend to Pearl Sedinam Lulu who spoke to PrimeNewsGhana said she was engaged to Mawufemor Kosi Wampah at a ceremony on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Hohoe.
According to the lady who narrated the incident, the newly engaged couple decided to spend their night at Sky Plus Hotel, Ho before their wedding ceremony but she died at the hotel.
It is not clear what may have caused her death.
Her wedding invitation card fixed the ceremony for Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the 3 Towns Assemblies of God Church in Hohoe.
