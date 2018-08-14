Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Winneaba sacked  

Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneaba, Professor Mawutor Avoke has been sacked after an emergency meeting held on Monday, August 13, 2018, by the governing council of the University
The five principal officers were interdicted on July 2017 by the UEW governing council to allow for investigation after it emerged that some vital documents at some offices at the centre of an ongoing investigation had gone missing.
How the impasse at the University of Education, Winneaba started
A Winneba High Court in 2017 ordered Professor Mawutor Avoke, to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council is determined.
The order was made in a case brought before the court by one Supi Kofi Kwayera, who insisted that the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer, were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.
The plaintiff adduced that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university, and rather allowed and permitted the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.
This, Mr Kwayera insisted was unlawful, and hence his legal action against the University of Education, Winneba.
However, before the substantive claims were looked into, the University, through its lawyers, applied to the court to dismiss the suit on the three counts, but the application was dismissed.
The High Court subsequently found Professor Avoke, and the school’s Finance Officer,
The court subsequently ordered the retrieval of all monies paid to the contractors of the North Campus Roads and a forensic audit of the project.