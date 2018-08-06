VIDEO: Eagle Prophet predicted collapse of banks in Ghana

General Overseer of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi [the Eagle Prophet], predicted the collapse of numerous banks in the country before it came to pass, PrimeNewsGhana can confirm.
A short video intercepted by PrimeNewsGhana indicates that the Eagle Prophet made the predictions on December 31, 2017, during the service to usher in the 2018 New Year.
In the 21 seconds video, the man of God was seen with a couple of A4 sheets in his hand while preaching and hitting on “attacks on banks or banks on the attack”, predicting that some banks will collapse in the year 2018.
These predictions have come to pass as five local banks have collapsed even before the year ends.
Apart from the UT Bank Ghana Ltd and Capital Bank Ghana Limited which were collapsed effective On Monday, August 14, 2017, 2018 has also recorded another collapse of five local banks.
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) merged five banks into a Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited, making the predictions of Eagle Prophet come true.
The banks are BEIGE, Sovereign, Construction, uniBank and Royal Bank.
The Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison explained that uniBank and Royal Bank were undercapitalized and that those banks were beyond rehabilitation.
On Royal Bank, he said non-performing loans were high whilst Sovereign Bank obtained its license by false pretences through the use of suspicious and non-existent capital.
Dr Addison said the consolidated banks will be headed by Mr Nii Amanor Dodoo of KPMG as the Receiver for the five banks.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana