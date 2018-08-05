FASL apologize to a customer who slept outside overnight

The Management of the First Allied Savings and Loans Limited (FASL) has apologized to its female customer of the Adabraka branch who spent a night outside due to her inability to withdraw from the banking hall.
“We apologize because if we were able to settle her, she would not have reacted in that way”, Mr. Jones Owusu Yeboah of the Communications Department told PrimeNewsGhana on Sunday, August5, 2018.
PrimeNewsGhana on Friday, August 3, broke the news of 38-year-old Doris Agyemang who alleged that she slept overnight with just a piece of cloth on the floor at the banking hall in the process of not receiving her withdrawal.
The Savings and Loans has so far denied locking her up at the banking hall.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/first-allied-savings-and-loans-denies-locking-up-female-customer-overnight.html
The Savings and Loan says it is also apologizing to its numerous customers across the country who have been affected by the current challenges it is facing.
The Savings and Loan had earlier in a statement signed by Jones Owusu Yeboah of the Communications Department admitted that “the said customer, Doris Agyemang came to our Adabraka branch to withdraw her savings”.
He said “our systems were down and our engineers were working on it so we told her to return the following day for her money but she refused to leave despite several pleas from the management of the branch”.
Mr. Owusu Yeboah said “we then took her to the conference room because her actions were disrupting other banking services and we stayed with her till 11 PM and some staff had to leave”.
“We left her in the care of the security officers at the bank and ensured she wasn't harmed in anyway but Doris Agyemang still didn't leave despite our pleas”.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/general-news/first-allied-savings-and-loans-denies-locking-up-female-customer-overnight.html
Speaking in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana, Mr. Owusu Yeboah said “the fact is that, we are not challenging the customer but we are trying to bring the facts and with apologize because if we were able to settle her, she would not have reacted in that way”.
Read below the full statement:
RE: WOMAN LOCKED OUT OF FIRST ALLIED BANK...
The attention of Management has been drawn to a story circulating on social media that a customer of the bank was locked in the bank till the following morning.
We categorically refute this allegation.
This is what actually happened.
The said customer, Doris Agyemang came to our Adabraka branch to withdraw her savings.
Our systems were down and our Engineers were working on it so we told her to return the following day for her money.
She refused to leave despite several pleas from the management of the branch.
We then took her to the conference room because her actions were disrupting other banking services.
We stayed with her till 11 PM and some staff had to leave.
We left her in the care of the security officers at the bank and ensured she wasn't harmed in anyway.
Doris Agyemang still didn't leave despite our pleas.
We are sorry she had to go through this but our customers should know that we have them at heart and their savings are safe with us.
Rest assured management is working on to alleviate the plight of our customers.
Jones Owusu Yeboah
Communications Department
First Allied Bank
Latest news from Prime News Ghana