First Allied Savings and Loans denies locking-up female customer overnight

Management of the First Allied Savings and Loans Limited has denied assertions by a female customer of the Adabraka branch that she was locked in the banking hall overnight on Thursday August 2 to Friday August 3, 2018.
Management said the customer just wanted sympathy from the public, hence, her decision to allege that she was locked up in the banking hall overnight when she could not get hold of her withdrawals.
PrimeNewsGhana on Friday, August 3, broke the story of a female customer of the Adabraka branch of the First Allied Savings and Loans Limited in Accra who allegedly slept at the banking hall overnight on Thursday August 2, 2018.
38-year-old Doris Agyemang alleged that she slept with just a piece of cloth on the floor at the banking hall in the process of not receiving her withdrawal.
She alleged that the police officer and staff of the bank refused to wake her up when it was time to close for the day.
Narrating what transpired at the Adabraka branch of the First Allied Savings and Loans Limited to PrimeNewsGhana on Friday, Doris Agyemang said she has saved for the past years but for about a month now, any time she goes to the banking hall to withdraw money, she is told there is no money.
She said the situation has affected her business to the extent that she has no goods to sell again.
Doris Agyemang added that on Thursday, August 2, she had no money on her so she decided to visit the banking hall to make a withdrawal but she was told there was no money.
She explained that she decided not to go home without the money because she had nothing on her so she sat on the floor of the savings and loan and in the process, fell asleep.
Doris Agyemang added that when it was time for the savings and loan to close, they did not wake her up but rather, locked the banking hall, leaving her inside.
The businesswoman said the staff of the savings and loan opened the banking hall at around 7:30 am on Friday, August 3, 2018, before she was able to get out of the place.
She, therefore, promised to withdraw her money before she leaves the place.
Reacting to the issues in a release to PrimeNewsGhana signed by Owusu Yeboah of the Communication Department of the Allied Savings and Loan Limited said, “what the woman is saying is not true but rather wants to make a case. Due to the recent case that happened and the sympathy the woman had is the more reason behind her attitude”.
He said “management is doing their best to address the case at hand. Meanwhile the woman hasn't been locked up”.
Mr. Owusu Yeboah said “considering the time frame for operation of the bank, we needed to protect the bank and its staffs as well as the customers”.
