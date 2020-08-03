Video : Military personnel preventing people from registering in Banda -NDC

Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak The number of deaths from coronavirus in Iran is nearly triple what Iran's…

Swansea boss admits Andre Ayew is too good for the Championship Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is to discuss the future with Andre Ayew after…

Photos : Bobrisky unveils boyfriend Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has finally…