VIDEO: Anas is a 'tax evader' - Ken Agyapong exposes

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Ken Agyapong, has revealed that, Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is 'a tax evader'.
Speaking on Adom TV's 'Badwam' which was monitored by Prime News Ghana, Mr. Agyapong disclosed that, Anas Aremeyaw owns several properties which he acquired wrongly apart from the tax evasions.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP alleged that becuase Anas has immunity, he is not searched at the Airport when he travels and so he smuggles electronic gargets for his wife to merchandise in the country.
Ken Agyapong is worried that if Anas is not stopped from conducting 'dubious' investigations, he may end up invading the privacy of people and filming from their bedrooms.
