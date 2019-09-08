Video: Thief made to desilt drains as punishment for stealing GH¢700.00 and an iPhone X

An alleged thief who was caught by some traders at Odo Rise Food Services near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle was given a task he never expected.
The young man who gave his name as Kofi Yesu also known as Guy Guy was put through a tough sanitation exercise by the traders.
According to an eyewitness, the suspect allegedly entered a shop near the Odo Rise area while the shop’s owner was outside taking part in a regular cleaning exercise that is organised on the day set aside for such purposes – Sanitation Day.
Kofi Yesu succeeded in carrying a bag containing GH¢ 700.00 and an iPhone X cell phone, hid it underneath his clothes as he lurked in wait for an opportunity to bolt.
Luck, however, ran out for Kofi Yesu when the shop owner suspected his movement and confronted him.
To show that he was indeed a ‘guy’, Kofi Yesu spoke Hausa with a stern face that was expected to scare the shop owner.
As fate will have it, the shop owner who also speaks fluent Hausa, replied Kofi Yesu with equal sternness amidst further questioning.
It was based on the questions that the traders who had now gathered around Kofi, found out that all the Hausa he could speak were his first few words to the shop owner.
Video credit: Adom Online
As questions flew in from all angles, Kofi Yesu confessed to stealing the bag, which he brought out from under his shirt.
The traders wanted to beat him up as usual but after several deliberations, they agreed he desilt the gutters as punishment.
The tough thing was he was neither given a shovel or a broom but was made to do so with his bare hands.
He wept uncontrollably as he brought out all rubbish that have been stuck in these gutters for months.
After his task, he told traders that he resided at Konkomba Market in Accra so they got him a motorbike with GH¢ 10.00 and bode him farewell with the advice that he sins no more.