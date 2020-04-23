Videos: Police in Tema kill one robber in a shootout

Accra: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for impregnating stepdaughter A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann has…

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Inter Milan over coronavirus claim Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Inter Milan for comments he made in an…

Nuru Sulley insists he can break into Hearts of Oak team Nuru Sulley has insisted that he break into the Hearts of Oak set up after…

Japan offers sex workers financial aid amid coronavirus pandemic Mika is worried. As a sex worker in Japan, she used to see three or four…

ECOWAS COVID-19 summit goes virtual on April 23 Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will on April…