Videos: Police in Tema kill one robber in a shootout

The police in Tema have gunned down one robber after a shootout.
The police and the robbers were caught in a gunfight that led to the death of one of the robbers with the other severely injured.
The robbers were said to have tracked some businessmen who went to withdraw money at a bank within the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.
The businessmen a Ghanaian and his colleague who is a Lebanese are importers who deal in frozen fish at the Tema Fishing Harbour.
They went to the bank to withdraw some GH¢123,000 and staff of the bank sensed danger upon seeing the two motorbikes outside.
The robbers stayed there waiting to pounce on the two when they leave but they had a police officer to escort them.
They successfully left the bank but were ambushed by the robbers on their way, one managed to take the cash away but one was shot dead with another badly injured.